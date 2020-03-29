Powerball to institute smaller starting jackpots and roll increases

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced Sunday that the Powerball game will see changes amid a slowdown in sales brought by the Coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

The starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million annuity with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings. Previously, Powerball jackpots reset to $40 million with minimum roll increases of $10 million. Changes will take effect after the next major Powerball win.

"Just like other enterprises around the world are making adjustments, these proactive changes have been made in order to preserve the world's premier lottery product," said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director.

At this time, no similar changes will be made to other games including Mega Millions and Illinois' in-state games, Pick 3, Pick 4, Lucky Day Lotto and Lotto.

The Powerball jackpot for the next draw on Wednesday is an estimated $170 million.