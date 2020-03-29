More than 1,100 new cases reported, more than twice as many as Saturday

Gov. JB Pritzker updated the state's testing efforts Sunday, saying about 4,000 people are being tested a day, up from 2,000 a day a week ago. But it's still far short of the goal of 10,000 a day, he said.

State officials announced 1,105 new confirmed COVID-19 infections Sunday, and 18 additional deaths, including a Kane County man in his 40s.

In all, 65 state residents have died as a result of the virus, and 4,596 have been sickened. The number of new cases announced Sunday more than doubles the 465 new cases reported Saturday. The deaths reported Sunday include 11 Cook County residents: a man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, two men and three women in their 70s, and two men and a woman in their 80s.

State officials also reported the death of a DuPage County man in his 60s and two Kane County men in their 90s.

During his daily news briefing Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker updated the state's testing efforts, saying about 4,000 people a day are now being tested, compared to 2,000 a day on March 24.

But the state is still far short of its goal of 10,000 tests a day the figure the medical community has said is needed to get a clear understanding of the virus' spread in Illinois.

"Where we are now is not where we want to be," he said. "Every day we are not at 10,000 or more is another day we are not able to get the numbers that will help us get by our current crisis."

Saturday marked one week since Pritzker's stay at home order was put in place.

To donate, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.