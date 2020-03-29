Fire guts Hoffman Estates garage; firefighter suffers injury

A Hoffman Estates firefighter suffered a nonlife-threatening injury battling a late-night fire Saturday that gutted a residential garage.

No residents were injured in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation, fire officials said. The initial loss estimate to the structure and its contents is $60,000.

Firefighters called to the scene in the 700 block of Olive Street shortly before 10 p.m. arrived to find the detached two-car garage fully in flames.

There was no one in the garage and everyone who lived at the home was accounted for, officials said. The garage was a total loss, and there was minor damage to a neighbor's home and garage siding.

The injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and later released.

In all, the Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded with 23 firefighters, along with the fire chief and two deputy chiefs. Mutual aid companies from the Barrington-Countryside, Elgin, Rolling Meadows and Bartlett fire departments assisted with station coverage or by responding to other calls within the Village. The Streamwood Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide a rapid intervention team.