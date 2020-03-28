National Weather Service: Tornado Watch for Kane, 32 Illinois counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Kane and 32 other Illinois counties Saturday night as severe weather approaches the area, according to the agency's website. The watch will be in effect until 2 a.m. For details, visit weather.gov.

A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, which can produce tornadoes. A tornado warning is issued when a funnel cloud has been sighted and, then that happens, you should take shelter immediately: go to the basement or lowest floor of a building; if in a mobile home, go to the nearest building or storm shelter; fasten seatbelts while driving and, if outside, lie down in a low, flat area and cover your head with your hands. For more tips on how to stay safe, visit safety.gov.