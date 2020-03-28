Large hail, tornadoes possible with storms this evening
Updated 3/28/2020 9:21 AM
Thunderstorms with the potential to produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could hit the suburbs this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
The greatest threat for tornadoes is along and south of I-88, the weather service says.
The best chance for severe storms is after 4 p.m. today.
Scattered storms are forecast to continue to move through the area this morning.
