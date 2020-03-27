Wheeling man with COVID-19 dies at Arlington Heights hospital

A patient at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights who was confirmed to have COVID-19 died Friday, hospital officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Friday identified the victim as a 64-year-old Wheeling man, who in addition to having a novel coronavirus infection, also had pneumonia, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer of the pancreas, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner's office.

Earlier, the hospital identified the person only as being in their 60s and had severe underlying health conditions.

The patient was admitted immediately to the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.

"Our team is deeply saddened by the patient's passing. We extend our deepest condolences to this patient's family during this very difficult time," the hospital statement said.

Statewide, the virus has killed 34, with a total of 3,026 people infected, according to the latest numbers provided by state officials on Friday.