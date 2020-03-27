Prosecutors: Man faces DUI charges after speeding away from police, crashing into pole

A 21-year-old Elgin man has been charged with felony DUI after prosecutors said he sped away from police on the city's west side this week and crashed into a utility pole.

Samuel Cortez, of the 300 block of DuPage Street, is charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol/license suspended or revoked, aggravated DUI/no license, along with misdemeanors of DUI, attempting to flee or elude and driving while license revoked, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

The charges stem from a traffic stop about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after officers were called to the 500 block of Airlite Street for a suspicious vehicle. The driver left the area by the time police arrived, but officers later spotted the same vehicle near West Chicago Street and Leonard Avenue.

The driver sped off southbound on South Jackson Street, eventually striking a pole on the 300 block of Locust Street, according to prosecutors. Officers observed signs of intoxication from Cortez, who was the driver. Police also found an opened bottle of liquor on the floor of the rear passenger compartment and a cup that contained a liquid the smelled of alcohol.

Cortez's driver's license also had been revoked, prosecutors said.

Cortez was released on his own recognizance and is next due in court May 15. If convicted of aggravated DUI, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.