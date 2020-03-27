FEMA launches coronavirus rumor control website

FEMA has started a coronavirus rumor control website where the government agency lists rumors swirling around about the pandemic and tries to debunk them.

"Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis," the website, fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control, says. "Do your part to stop the spread of disinformation by doing three easy things: don't believe the rumors, don't pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response."

Among the myths addressed: that FEMA has deployed military assets.

The agency says it does not have military assets, while each state's governor is responsible for response activities that could include establishing curfews, deploying the National Guard, and other restrictions or safety measures.

In Illinois, about 200 National Guard soldiers and airmen are helping with the COVID-19 response, including 60 who were activated for duty Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Most of them will support medical warehouse operations in central Illinois, according to an Illinois National Guard news release.

Some 45 nurses, doctors, nurse practitioners and medical technicians in the Illinois Air National Guard this week began doing COVID-19 tests for first responders and health care workers in Harwood Heights, with another 50 soldiers assisting with logistics and operations.

In addition to a list of rumors and responses at fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control, FEMA officials recommend visiting coronavirus.gov and official websites and social media accounts of state and local governments. In Illinois, the latest on the state's response to COVID-19 can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.