Feder: Crisis management podcast comes at just the right time
Updated 3/27/2020 6:23 AM
Two of Chicago's most prominent and well-connected communications consultants are teaming up on a podcast that couldn't come at a better time, Robert Feder writes.
Lissa Druss and Thom Serafin bring their outstanding expertise to "The Crisis Cast," focusing on crisis management in uncertain times.
Each episode is hosted by Mariam Sobh, former news anchor at WBBM Newsradio, and features expert guests with unique perspectives on the challenges facing today's businesses, politicians, and nonprofits.
Three to five new episodes will be uploaded weekly.
