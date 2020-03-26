Sheriff seeks help locating missing Antioch-area man

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's assistance in locating an Antioch-area man reported missing Wednesday.

Barry Boches, 65, was last seen at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, and last heard from by telephone at approximately 11:55 p.m. later that night.

Boches' vehicle was located in Waukegan, but he was not inside or nearby, sheriff's police said.

He is described as standing about 5'8" and weighing 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering.

Anyone with information about Boches' location is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.