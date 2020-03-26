Police: Elgin man charged after spraying officer with Heet

David Bruce, 58, of the 0-100 block of North Jane Drive, was arrested an charged after dousing a police officer and a squad car with Heet antifreeze, authorities said.

An Elgin man was arrested and charged after spraying an Elgin police officer and a squad car with Heet antifreeze, Elgin police said.

David Bruce, 58, of the 0-100 block of North Jane Drive, was charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony; aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated assault to a police officer, a Class 4 felony; and criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

Bruce's bail was set at $100,000 Thursday in Kane County court, she said.

Elgin police were called at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to a Circle K gas station on the 400 block of South McClean Boulevard for a report of a suspicious person. The caller said the man had been there the previous day and started a fire in the bathroom, but it was not reported to police, Hilton said.

A police officer arrived Wednesday and found several items burning in the store and put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. The officer then exited the store and approached the man, who had gone outside. The man sprayed the officer's face and body with Heet and threw a spray can at the officer, Hilton said.

Another officer arrived with a squad car and began to communicate with Bruce over the vehicle's public announcement system. Bruce then ignited Heet on the hood of the squad car, police said.

"The officer utilized a defensive tactical maneuver with his vehicle to effect the arrest of Mr. Bruce before further property damage occurred or additional lives were threatened," Hilton said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was treated and released Wednesday, Hilton said. Bruce suffered minor injuries and was treated and released into police custody, also Wednesday, she said.

Elgin police detectives are looking for any witnesses as part of their investigation. Anyone with information can call (847) 289-2600.