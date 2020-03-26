Organizers cancel Highland Games in Itasca
Updated 3/26/2020 2:57 PM
Organizers have canceled plans for this summer's Scottish Festival and Highland Games that had been scheduled for June 19 and 20 at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca. This would have been the 34th annual festival.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.