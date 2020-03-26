Mundelein police urge youths to stop gathering together

Mundelein police on Thursday turned to social media to urge local youths from gathering outdoors in parks and elsewhere despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complaints of people violating the state's shelter-in-place order have increased, according to a police department Facebook post.

"Please stop gathering. It is time to take this seriously," the statement reads. "The parks may be used for individual exercise, but group activities of any kind will be dispersed."