Libertyville school employee tests positive for COVID-19

Libertyville Elementary District 70 said an employee whose position took them into every building on a regular basis, including on the days before schools closed, tested positive Monday, March 23, for COVID-19.

According to information sent to parents, the employee developed symptoms on March 21 after schools had been closed. All District 70 schools were closed at the end of the day on March 13.

The employee is at home, in self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms. The Lake County Health Department has advised that no further action is needed, according to the district.

District 70 earlier reported that a staff member from Highland Middle School had been "presumed positive" for COVID-19 but was not tested due to the lack of available testing kits. That staff member reported symptoms beginning March 17.

Superintendent Matt Barbini told parents more presumed positive or positive test results likely will be identified.