Chicago closes lakefront to public

Residents enjoy the warm weather Wednesday with a stroll along the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach in Chicago, despite a stay-at-home order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities closed the lakefront to the public Thursday morning. Associated Press

The Chicago lakefront is closed to the public, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

There were few people on the North Side lakefront Thursday morning following the mayor's order to keep from crowding the Lakefront Trail -- a mix of runners, cyclists and police.

Police turned away people who were trying to enter the path at Fullerton about 8:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the North Avenue pedestrian bridge at 8:40 a.m. to block access to the waterfront. One officer said runners and cyclists have been understanding, and there hadn't been any problems.

Officers used garbage and recycling bins to block the pedestrian bridge at North Avenue on March 26, 2020. Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) tweeted Thursday morning that the Lakefront Trail and all adjacent parkland have been closed to the public "until further notice."

• Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.