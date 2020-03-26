Changes for opioid diversion program

The coronavirus pandemic and stay-in-place has forced some changes for the A Way Out Program in Lake County, officials announced Thursday.

Prospective participants seeking help can request assistance at the Lake County Sheriff's Office, and police departments in Mundelein and Round Lake Park.

The police departments and volunteers from the Lake County Opioid Initiative will hold a screening with the prospective patient via phone or teleconferencing.

Once a treatment level of care placement has been determined, volunteer support advocates will provide transportation using enhanced safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Due to limited resources and the increasingly low capacity at local residential treatment programs, the Lake County Opioid Initiative will utilize more outpatient providers.

For the uninsured, the opioid initiative can provide funding for outpatient services and short-term housing.