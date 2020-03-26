Bensenville business owners spread joy with balloon messages

Courtesy of Therese BurkeBecause the balloons don't hold up well outside, Tommy DeLorenzo says he plans to change the displays every few days.

Courtesy of Therese BurkeTommy and Scott DeLorenzo of Bensenville, owners of "Balloons by Tommy," are using balloons to share messages during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Courtesy of Therese BurkeTommy and Scott DeLorenzo of Bensenville, owners of "Balloons by Tommy," are displaying a pair of balloon messages in front of their home. One is "Wash Your Hands" and the other is "Be Safe Be Kind."

Two Bensenville business owners are using balloons to deliver a pair of colorful messages about how to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tommy and Scott DeLorenzo, owners of "Balloons by Tommy," have displayed the messages "Wash Your Hands" and "Be Safe Be Kind" in gold balloons, with each message mounted on poles and suspended between a pair of balloon flowers outside their home on the 400 block of South Church Road.

"We just wanted to provide joy and smiles to people in our neighborhood," Tommy DeLorenzo said.

There are 200 balloon companies throughout the world that are displaying messages as part of a social media effort under the hashtag #BeSafeBeKind.

Since the air-filled balloons are made of biodegradable latex, which does not hold up well outdoors, the display will be changed every few days with new messages, Tommy DeLorenzo said.

"Balloons by Tommy" provides balloons for big events, though it is not open right now due to the shutdown of nonessential businesses in Illinois.

"I wish balloons were an essential business, but they aren't," Tommy DeLorenzo said.