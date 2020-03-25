Schneider hosting telephown town hall on coronavirus

Congressman Brad Schneider will host telephone town hall to discuss and answer questions related to the coronavirus from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

To participate, can sign up ahead of time to receive a call using the form on https://schneider.house.gov/live or dial in at (855) 859-7337 on Thursday evening.

More than 8,000 constituents participated on his telephone town hall last week.

The call will also offer live, simultaneous translation for Spanish-speaking listeners. To participate in Spanish, listeners should register at https://schneider.house.gov/live and press *0 after joining the call. Alternatively, Spanish-speaking participants may dial 855-962-1312 on Thursday evening to directly connect to the Spanish call.

Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, represents the 10th Congressional District, which includes much of Lake County and portions of northwest suburban Cook County.