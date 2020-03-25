Pritzker: 3 deaths, 330 more COVID-19 cases in Illinois; tax filing deadline extended

Illiniois Governor JB Pritzker gives his daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Mar. 25. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 330 more cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and three deaths at a Wednesday briefing where he also extended the tax filing date by three months.

That means 1,865 cases in 35 counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed, and 19 deaths.

The fatalities include a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

Pritzker said extending the April 15 filing date for income tax "will give millions of taxpayers three additional months to file their tax returns."

For small businesses struggling to stay afloat, the state is offering low-interest loans, officials said Wednesday.

A $60 million fund will provide up to $50,000 to businesses with fewer than 50 workers who received less than $3 million in revenues in 2019. Qualifying businesses get a six-month zero interest window and then have five years to repay at 3% interest.

Applications will go live Friday on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website.

More financial aid in the form of $14 million in grants is available for qualifying restaurants, bars and hotels. Bars and restaurants could receive grants up to $25,000 and hotels up to 450,000. Applications can be made starting Wednesday at the DCEO.

Overall by county, there are 1,418 cases in Cook and Chicago, 139 in Lake, 131 in DuPage, 40 in Will, 38 in Kane, and 19 in McHenry.

Two correctional officers and an inmate at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive for the disease. The center is on lockdown.

The spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Illinois prompted Pritzker to issue a stay at home order Friday. He had previously closed restaurants and bars except for takeout.

The order allows people to leave their homes for essential errands like buying groceries, getting gas, or picking up a prescription.