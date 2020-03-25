Nearly 200 cars at Schaumburg Township Food Pantry's first drive-through event

Schaumburg Township staff provided food pantry items to the equivalent of 680 people Tuesday, the first day of its new drive-through pickup service. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township

Jordan Evans was among the Schaumburg Township staff members who delivered food and supplies to 190 cars during the first day of the food pantry's drive-through pickup service on Tuesday. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township

Schaumburg Township Food Pantry introduced its new drive-through pickup service Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus-related restrictions on entering the building, and saw 190 cars come through during the two-hour period.

In more typical times, the pantry serves between 30 and 40 families on a regular day and 650 households in a month, Schaumburg Township Community Relations Coordinator Katy Trent said. The cars that arrived Tuesday received food for about 680 people.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people in many ways -- one of which is food insecurity," Township Supervisor Tim Heneghan said. "We can't know for sure the specific reason driving people in, but it is probably a combination of factors. We've received many calls from people noting a loss of income or general financial distress. Kids are home from school, so parents are feeding them additional meals and snacks.

"Other local pantries have had to temporarily close or reduce hours. There is also anxiety in the air regarding the future and people want to be prepared," he added.

Heneghansaid the township has relaxed its normal procedures to make sure there are no barriers to access food assistance.

For the time being, the pickup service will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates. Township staff will pre-pack bags with a variety of essential items. No appointment is necessary.

The township also delivered to 30 homebound residents unable to visit Tuesday. Homebound residents in need of food assistance can call any township department. Additional information about the pantry is available by calling (847) 732-7166.

The township has helped out residents in need in other ways during the COVID-19 outbreak, Trent said.

Its transportation service gave 83 rides to and from dialysis appointments in the past week. The Highway Department assisted Cook County in salting about 10 bridges during last weekend's snowfall.

Senior and disability services are doing virtual social welfare checks for 2,500 older adults and people with disabilities to help assess needs and combat social isolation.

"All in all, the township is stepping up to help our community in their time of need," Trent said.

But the township also could use the help of other residents who can provide it, particularly food and monetary donations for the pantry. Food donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Checks should be made out to the Township of Schaumburg, with "Food Pantry" in the memo section.

Donations also can be made online on the website at schaumburgtownship.org, remembering to designate the donation as being for the Food Pantry.