Aurora cracking down on 'nonessential' businesses

In an effort to reinforce the mandated closure of nonessential businesses through April 7, Aurora is preparing to issue compliance notices for those in violation.

"We have received complaints from employees who are justifiably concerned about working conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis," Mayor Richard C. Irvin said in a written statement. "We will determine if the business is essential as defined by the state, and, if so, what social distancing and prevention measures are in place for operations."

Concerned employees can call the city at (630) 256-4636 or write to MayorsOffice@aurora-il.org.

Once information is received, the city's law department will determine if a business is essential or nonessential. Nonessential businesses will receive a hand-delivered Notice to Comply and be mandated to comply with the Governor's Executive Order.

Business owners will have 24 hours to comply or appeal to the law department before corrective action is enforced, which could include an order of closure issued by the state or local health department or a civil and/or criminal liability.

"This is clearly a matter of life or death," Irvin said. "COVID-19 is here in Aurora, and we will do whatever is necessary to reinforce the state's guidelines for safety. We cannot have employees working in unsafe conditions and completing nonessential tasks just to meet the company's bottom line. People are more important than profits."