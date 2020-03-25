A song to make you smile: "I Can See Clearly Now" by Jimmy Cliff
We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."
It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.
Today's selection is Jimmy Cliff's cover of "I Can See Clearly Now," released in 1993.
