'We want to spread joy;' How a Grayslake neighborhood is lifting spirits during pandemic

Heather Jensen and her neighbors are used to getting together. Halloween events, Easter egg hunts, block parties, lobster boils and progressive dinners are just some of the occasions.

So it made perfect sense to do something to bring a little joy to the neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jensen said.

But planning came with an added challenge -- social distancing.

Jensen found instant inspiration in a Facebook post about people decorating their homes with holiday lights. So she and 14 of her Grayslake neighbors hung Christmas lights, put up Halloween decorations and even organized a scavenger hunt.

Sticking to the stay-at-home rules, people can walk or drive by to see the lights and look for 59 scavenger hunt items in the neighborhood, which sits north of Route 120, just east of Hainesville. Homeowners along Christy Circle, Lindsey. Scott and Kelly avenues are participating.

Scavenger hunt items include a pink Christmas tree, 12 plastic pumpkins, a gargoyle, two pairs of ice skates, a hula hoop, an Elmo doll and a Darth Vader mask. The list is being shared on social media, including the Grayslake Moms Facebook group, so others in the community can join in, and the items will be moved daily so people can hunt again.

"Our neighborhood always does a great job with lights during the holiday season. Additionally, I wanted to offer something else (the scavenger hunt) that would be joyful and fun during the daytime," Jensen said. "I know especially with young children, how cooped up they must be feeling."

Jensen is a yoga instructor who works with kids with disabilities at two Lake County schools. She's taking a break while schools are closed and spending time with her family, including her oldest of four daughters, Sophie, who's home from University of Colorado finishing the spring semester online.

Along with the decorations and scavenger hunt, Jensen said, neighbors are collecting donations for food pantries and signing up to give blood.

"As I walked around when neighbors were making preparations over the weekend, everyone was smiling and having a good time getting this ready for everyone, even while practicing social distancing" she said. "Our neighborhood cares about each other, and we care about this community.

"Most of all, we want to spread joy."