New DuPage police dog honors Baby Hope

The newest member of DuPage County's police-dog staff, a bloodhound named Hope, is headed to school to learn how to track and trail humans.

Hope is named in memory of an unidentified baby found dead nearly four years ago alongside a road near Wheaton.

The sheriff's office expects Hope to be certified by November.

She is replacing Bella, who is retiring, and will be teamed with Bella's partner, Deputy Laura Richardson.

Hope was donated by Susana Anderson and Legend Bloodhounds of Osceola, Wisconsin.

"These dogs are invaluable when it comes to tracking those afflicted with dementia, autism, as well as finding suspects and victims of crime," Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release, thanking Anderson and Legend Bloodhounds.

Hope will join bloodhounds Praise and Tilly; Belgian Malinois dogs Chili, Nitro, Odin and Merit; black Labrador Raven; and chocolate Labrador Xena on the team.

The sheriff's office is also aided by a comfort dog, a golden Labrador named Julia. She is a member of Lutheran Church Charities police dog Ministries' police-ministry team and her handler is a DuPage County deputy.