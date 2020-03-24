Jewel-Osco installs sneeze guards, social distancing floor tape

Sneeze guards are one of the coronavirus preventive measures implemented at Jewel-Osco stores. Courtesy Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco stores have started installing plexiglass sneeze guards as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

The guards will be installed at all cashier registers, service desks, pharmacy counters and Starbucks terminals.

In addition, the Itasca-based grocery chain is placing floor tape near produce departments, checkout lanes, pharmacy and customer service desks to remind shoppers to practice social distancing.

Posted signs also will encourage a 6-foot separation or "2 carts apart," a public health message that will be reiterated through an audio network played in stores.

"We recognize that we provide an essential service to our communities and we are doing everything we can to provide a safe, secure and comfortable shopping space for our valued customers and our associates," Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers said.

Stores are doing a deep cleaning at the end of each business day and suspending wing bars, salad bars and other self-service operations. Customers can use cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations available within stores.

Jewel-Osco also has offered "elderly hours" to reserve designated times for seniors and other vulnerable customers to do their grocery shopping from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.