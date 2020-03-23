Wheeling man struck and killed by semi on I-290

A 26-year-old Wheeling man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Sunday on Interstate 290 near Oak Park.

Illinois State Police said Christian Gonzalez ran into the westbound lanes of I-290 for unknown reasons just before midnight and was hit by the tractor-trailer driving in the right lane.

Gonzalez was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, officials said.

An external examination of his body is scheduled for later Monday by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The interstate was temporarily closed, but reopened at 2:41 a.m.