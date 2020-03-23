'Honk and Wave Parade' brings socially distanced suburban families together

A North Barrington Elementary School teacher joins in the fun Monday by driving in a "Honk and Wave Parade" through several nearby neighborhoods. Rick West | Staff PhotographerC

North Barrington Elementary School families organized a "Honk and Wave Parade" through several nearby neighborhoods that will continue this week. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Carolyne Osterhuse, her daughter, Emily, 14, and son, Lamar, 10, wave as folks in cars wave back Monday during a "Honk and Wave Parade" organized by North Barrington Elementary School families. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Andy Ohlrich, his daughter, Cora, 3, and wife, Carley Ohlrich, wave to cars as they drive by during Monday's "Honk and Wave Parade" organized by North Barrington Elementary School families. The parade will visit other neighborhoods in coming days. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Aliza Kruse, left, with her sister, Anna, and mom, Elizabeth, wave Monday during a "Honk and Wave Parade" organized by North Barrington Elementary School families. Aliza is a third-grader and Anna a fourth-grader at the school. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Horns honked, families cheered and held up signs. A little girl excitedly waved an American flag.

It was a scene like any other parade, except all the parade participants stayed in their cars and waved from windows while the families enjoying it stayed in their driveways, a safe and respectful distance from each another.

Just another day in the evolving new normal of COVID-19.

Trying to make that new normal more like the old normal, a group of families from North Barrington Elementary School organized a "Honk and Wave Parade" through several nearby neighborhoods. This week, every day at 1 p.m., a parade of cars will drive through neighborhoods served by the school to try and bring cheer and a sense of community to the socially distanced.

"It's a way to connect during this disconnected time," said Carley Ohlrich, who, with her husband and daughter, waved from an open window above the family's driveway.

Organizers said they saw the idea on Facebook.

"They did it in another town and we got excited about it and decided to do it here," Elizabeth Kruse said. "What was really surprising was to see some of the kids' teachers, they got into their cars and came."

"It was fun and we're excited now that tomorrow we get to go do this for other communities," she said.

The schedule for the rest of the week includes: neighborhoods Biltmore and Oaksbury on Tuesday; Timberlake, including Indian Trail Road, Country Club Estates and Wagonwheel on Wednesday; Farm Trails on Thursday; and Twin Pond Farms on Friday.

"It was fun," said mom Carolyne Osterhues. "It gives the kids something to look forward to."