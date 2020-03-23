Feder: Starting tonight, WGN Radio to simulcast Channel 9 news at 10 p.m.

Now we know how WGN 720-AM is going to fill one of the hours previously occupied by evening host Justin Kaufmann, who left last week after his contract was not renewed, Robert Feder writes.

Starting tonight the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station will simulcast WGN-Channel 9 news from 10 to 11 p.m. weeknights. That includes the half-hour newscast at 10 p.m., followed by "WGN News Special Report: COVID-19 Pandemic" at 10:30 p.m.

"We are going to do it for at least a month or longer depending on how long we are in this period," a WGN Radio source said, calling it "critical for an out-of-home audience heading to work shifts, truckers etc."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.