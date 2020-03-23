Civilian employee of Elmhurst Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

Elmhurst officials have reported that one of the city's civilian police department employees was diagnosed with COVID-19 Monday and immediately informed the police chief and city manager.

The employee's workstation was partitioned by glass and the employee did not have direct public contact, city officials said. The employee's last day at work was last Thursday, after which the police station was thoroughly sanitized.

City Manager Jim Grabowski ordered all employees in close contact with this employee to self-quarantine for 14 days per CDC guidelines.

The diagnosed employee is taking every precaution as directed by health care providers and also will remain under quarantine for 14 days, city officials said. On Monday night, the Elmhurst Police Department underwent further sanitization.

"This is a very challenging time for our community," Grabowski said in a written statement. "We plan for times of crisis, and we are prepared for this. Essential services, including police operations will not be impacted by this incident. We will continue to provide the community with the same level of service and we will get through this."

City officials urge the community to stay informed by visiting Elmhurst.org.