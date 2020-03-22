Video: Kids turn 'Hey There Delilah' into 'Hey There Corona' in the age of COVID-19

Dave Tirio, from left, Tom Higgenson, Tim Lopez, Mike Retondo and De'Mar Hamilton of the Plain White T's seen at 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards at the KeyBank State Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Associated Press

"Hey there corona / what's it like to ruin my spring break / wish I was a thousand miles away / but everything you do just makes me sad / now I'm just hanging with my dad"

So go the lyrics to one of multiple music videos uploaded to YouTube in the past few days that parody "Hey There Delilah," the 2005 hit Lombard rock band Plain White T's.

Those lyrics belong to the version embedded above by YouTube user Alina Malin, who uploaded her amusing video on Saturday.