Video: Kids turn 'Hey There Delilah' into 'Hey There Corona' in the age of COVID-19
Updated 3/22/2020 5:12 PM
"Hey there corona / what's it like to ruin my spring break / wish I was a thousand miles away / but everything you do just makes me sad / now I'm just hanging with my dad"
So go the lyrics to one of multiple music videos uploaded to YouTube in the past few days that parody "Hey There Delilah," the 2005 hit Lombard rock band Plain White T's.
Those lyrics belong to the version embedded above by YouTube user Alina Malin, who uploaded her amusing video on Saturday.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.