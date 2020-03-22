State's coronavirus cases top 1,000, 'will continue to increase'

Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump took shots at one another over Twitter on Sunday after the governor appeared on CNN and criticized the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. Capitol News Illinois photo by Ben Orner

State officials reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to three additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,049 in Illinois since the coronavirus outbreak began.

With the three deaths reported Sunday, the disease has now claimed the lives of nine people in the state.

"Unfortunately, the number of cases will continue to increase, as will the number of deaths," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "But we ask that you listen to our guidelines and take all preventative measures to avoid becoming sick and avoid infecting others."

The new totals were released Sunday during Gov. JB Pritzker's daily news briefing on the pandemic and state's efforts to fight it.

Earlier in the day, Pritzker and President Donald Trump exchanged shots over Twitter after appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and criticized the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview by show host Jake Tapper, Pritzker blamed a lack of leadership from the federal government for states' difficulties obtaining much-needed medical supplies and protective equipment for health care workers.

"We're competing against each other. We're competing against other countries. You know, it's a wild west, I would say, out there," Pritzker said. "And indeed, we're overpaying, I would say, for (personal protective equipment), because of that competition."

Trump responded a short time later in a tweet.

"@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn't be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!" Trump wrote.

Pritzker responded that Trump "wasted precious months" in responding to the pandemic.

"You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat," he wrote. "Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE (personal protective equipment)? Get off Twitter & do your job."

Pritzker addressed the exchange briefly during his Sunday briefing, saying he's having difficulty containing his anger at the president's response to the pandemic. He praised Illinois Republicans for their assistance in recent weeks.

"Even people who I've had profound political disagreement with in the past have been among the first to reach out and ask how they can help Illinois in her time of need," he said.

On Saturday, Pritzker reported 168 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the state's total to 753.