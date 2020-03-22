Pritzker, Trump trade Twitter barbs over pandemic response

Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump took shots at one another over Twitter on Sunday after the governor appeared on CNN and criticized the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. Capitol News Illinois photo by Ben Orner

Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump exchanged shots over Twitter on Sunday, after appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and criticized the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview by show host Jake Tapper, Pritzker blamed a lack of leadership from the federal government for states' difficulties obtaining much-needed medical supplies and protective equipment for health care workers.

"We're competing against each other. We're competing against other countries. You know, it's a wild west, I would say, out there," Pritzker said. "And indeed, we're overpaying, I would say, for (personal protective equipment), because of that competition."

Trump responded a short time later in a tweet.

"@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn't be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!" Trump wrote.

Pritzker responded that Trump "wasted precious months" in responding to the pandemic.

"You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat," he wrote. "Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE (personal protective equipment)? Get off Twitter & do your job."

On Saturday, Pritzker reported 168 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the state's total to 753. He's scheduled to provide another update later this afternoon.