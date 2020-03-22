 

Images: Words of hope fill Geneva sidewalk

 
Jeff Knox
 
 
Updated 3/22/2020 2:35 PM

"Be Kind." It's our family message, say David and Kali Holstein of Geneva.

With that message in mind and to get a little fresh air, David and his son Jackson, 3, took chalk and started to draw on the sidewalk in front of their home. When Jackson got too cold and went inside, David started to write messages of hope.

David and Kali Holstein, along with their three-year-old son Jackson, filled their Geneva sidewalk with messages of hope for their neighbors who may be struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
