Aurora Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the Aurora Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, but is feeling well and expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

It is the department's first confirmed case involving one of its employees.

In a statement about the case, officials said the person is a member of the department's supervisory staff who began feeling ill March 17 and went home to seek medical treatment.

As directed by health officials, the staff member self-quarantined at home while awaiting results of a COVID-19 test. City officials say they learned from the Kendall County Health Department late Saturday that the result was positive.

The employee is not a resident of Aurora, according to the city.

A thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the involved employee's work area has been completed, officials said.

The police epartment will continue to monitor the health of its workforce and workspaces in all facilities and will act swiftly should anyone exhibit symptoms of the virus, city officials said.