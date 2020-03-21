 

Pritzker: 168 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here Friday, is ordering people to stay at home whenever possible to curtail the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/21/2020 2:58 PM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker Saturday asked medical professionals like doctors and nurses who had recently retired or switched jobs to return and help combat the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

"Come back and join the fight; we need your help now," said Pritzker, reminding Illinoisans that a stay at home order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state also announced 168 new cases of the respiratory disease, which brings the state's total to 753.

A Cook County man in his 70s died from COVID-19, the sixth fatality in Illinois, Illinois Department of Health Director Ngozi Ezike said.

On Friday, Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order lasting through April 7.

Pritzker said people should isolate themselves at home but allowed exceptions for essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies and said customers can visit them to attend to daily needs.

On Friday, the tally of COVID-19 cases had reached 585 across 25 counties and five Illinoisans had died of the respiratory disease.

The governor has already closed schools, plus restaurant and bars are shuttered except to provide takeout.

But the new restrictions ban gatherings of 10 or more people and temporarily close licensed child-care centers serving more than six children.

Pritzker has set April 8 as a tentative date when public and private schools from kindergarten to grade 12 would reopen.

