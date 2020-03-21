Buffalo Grove trustee candidate abandons quest for recount
Updated 3/21/2020 6:00 PM
Buffalo Grove trustee candidate Soojae Lee said Saturday he is backing off his challenge to last April's village board results.
Lee lost his bid for one of three village board seats by two votes to the third-place finisher, David Weidenfeld. He filed suit, asking for a recount. In February, Judge Patrick Stanton filed an order granting Weidenfeld's motion to dismiss.
Lee said he had the papers ready to file a motion to reconsider. "I thought long and hard about it, and I said, you know what? If I'm to bring in other people and inconvenience them, too, then I have to spend more time and more resources. I'm going to let this one go."
