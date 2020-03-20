Vernon Township offers essential services

Vernon Township announced Friday that essential services will continue for township residents during the state's shelter-in-place order. These services are: food pantry, including delivery to homebound residents, immunocompromised residents and seniors without access to transportation; Bus Service, for township residents to travel within the township for approved reasons such as trips to grocery stores, the pharmacy and medical related issues; emergency and general assistance -- emergency assistance provides help for residents in life-threatening situations or to maintain self-sufficiency. General assistance is a public assistance program mandated by state law for qualified individuals with financial needs; highway department (for emergencies only -- Residents can leave a message for the highway department with emergencies at (847) 276-2590); medical lending -- On a modified basis, township will deliver walkers, canes, crutches, shower chairs, etc. and wheelchairs (with a $50 deposit). These items can also be picked up outside the Vernon Township building.