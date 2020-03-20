'Shelter in place' order expected at Pritzker briefing

Associated PressGov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here Thursday, is expected to announce a shelter in place rule at his Friday briefing on COVID-19 that would reinforce existing policies asking residents to stay at home when possible.

The number of cases of the respiratory disease in Illinois reached 422, officials said Thursday.

What does 'shelter in place mean?' The village of Oak Park instituted a shelter in place policy Thursday that asks residents to remain in their homes as much as possible with exceptions for necessary errands like shopping for food.

Pritzker has assured residents that essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will stay open.

However, on Thursday he warned that school closings may be extended beyond the March 31 date.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide "shelter in place" order on Thursday.