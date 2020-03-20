Pritzker issues 'stay at home' order starting 5 p.m. Saturday, schools to stay closed longer

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here Friday, is expected to announce a shelter in place rule at his Friday briefing on COVID-19 that would reinforce existing policies asking residents to stay at home when possible. Associated Press

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay at home order at his Friday briefing on COVID-19 that would strengthen existing policies asking residents to stay at home when possible.

The order goes into effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to the end of day April 7. Pritzker also mandated public and private schools from kindergarten to grade 12 remain closed until April 8.

The point is to "mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the most robust manner possible," Pritzker said.

A total of 163 more cases of the respiratory disease in Illinois was announced, reaching 585 across 25 counties. Adams, Christian and McLean counties each reported cases for the first time.

Another person died of the disease, a Cook County resident in her 70s, Pritzker said.

"You have a right to the truth because you can bear it," Pritzker said. "My bedrock is to rely on science."

What does 'shelter in place mean?'

The village of Oak Park instituted a shelter in place policy effective Friday through April 3 that asks residents to remain in their homes as much as possible with exceptions for the essentials, including shopping for food.

Pritzker assured residents that necessary services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will stay open.

"You'll still be able to go running and hiking and walk your dog," he said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the state is considering reopening four closed hospitals in Illinois to deal with COVID-19 cases.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide "shelter in place" order on Thursday.