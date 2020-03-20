Illinois National Guard refutes quarantine rumors

The Illinois National Guard insists it has not been activated to enforce a quarantine in Chicago or anywhere else in the state.

In a statement released on its Facebook page Thursday night, the Illinois National Guard said it is not moving equipment via rail -- despite what some people are saying online.

In the statement, which also appears on the guard's website, the guard denied a video circulating on the internet of a train purportedly moving military equipment near Chicago shows their materials.

"We haven't had trains moving Illinois National Guard equipment through Chicago in more than a month," the statement read. "These are not our vehicles. The military moves equipment all the time."

According to the statement, 60 Illinois National Guard troops have been activated in response to the pandemic. Most are medical personnel setting up a drive-through screening site, according to the statement.

"The rest are planners, including medical planners, and liaison officers," the statement read.

"There has been NO discussion of using the Illinois National Guard to enforce a quarantine," the statement read.