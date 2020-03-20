Guidelines for stay at home order

It sounds scary, but what does a stay at home order really mean?

Essentially, it's a reinforcement of existing rules about social distancing and staying at home as the world copes with COVID-19, the infectious virus that can cause pneumonia.

Oak Park instituted such an order effective today through April 3 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"It does not mean residents must lock themselves indoors, public health officials say, but everyone is required to practice social distancing and avoid as much person-to-person contact as possible," a message from Oak Park officials indicated.

People can still complete essential tasks like grocery shopping and go to work if their workplaces remain open. But definitely avoid socializing with others and unnecessary excursions, officials said.

"Perhaps better described in non-legal terms as an order to stay home, travel has not been banned and Oak Park Police will not be stopping motorists at the border," the village explained.

Here's some other tips from the village of Oak Park.

• The order also does not prohibit people from completing essential tasks, like grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions or visiting a medical care provider for you or your pet.

• Residents also may exercise outdoors and walk their pets, but they should practice social distancing and limit exposure to others.

• Essential businesses are allowed to remain open, including auto repair businesses, banks, grocery stores and even restaurants that are providing food for delivery or carry out.

• Any non-essential business not complying with the shelter-in-place order will be contacted by village staff and a process established for compliance within one day.