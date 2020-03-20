COVID-19 isolation can be a dangerous time for victims of domestic violence

Rebecca Darr, CEO of Palatine-based WINGS, said the isolation that comes with the need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic presents added risks for those living with the threat of domestic violence. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

Not many of us are enjoying the social isolation and cabin fever that come with the near lockdown conditions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

But for those living with the threat of domestic violence, this can be an especially difficult -- and dangerous -- time.

"The stress of the whole situation we're dealing with can certainly cause violence to escalate," Rebecca Darr, CEO of Palatine-based WINGS, told us Thursday.

Established in 1985, WINGS operates two emergency shelters for those escaping domestic violence, as well as programs offering counseling and long-term assistance to victims. Along with the shelters, WINGS provides housing for about 200 people at apartments and homes scattered across the Northwest suburbs.

Because the need to help isn't going away, WINGS' shelters will remain open during the outbreak, with added precautions to allow for social distancing and safe sharing of common spaces, Darr said. The agency's staff continues to work with their clients, by phone or video when they can, though that's not always possible.

"These are dedicated people putting their health at risk," Darr said.

Some of the reasons for concerns about an increase in domestic violence are obvious -- anxiety over job loss and financial uncertainty, isolation from the outside world, proximity for extended periods of time.

Others are less clear.

Darr said a big concern is victims' ability to seek help. Often victims call for assistance or leave when their abuser is out of the home for work or social activities.

"If the abuser is furloughed from work or not going out, there's no opportunity to call for help," she said. "Our call volumes are actually down, and that's concerning because it may be because people don't have an opportunity or are afraid to go into a safe house (for health reasons)."

Regardless of the circumstances, Darr said anyone facing violence in the home can call WINGS' 24-hour hotline, (847) 221-5680 or, if a threat is imminent, 911.

"We want people to know we will do everything in our power to get people out of domestic violence situations, regardless of what's going on out there," she said.

How to help

One of the biggest challenges facing WINGS now is that its primary source of revenue -- resale shops in Arlington Heights, Schaumburg and Niles -- has been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Families rely on us for basic needs, and we provide for 200 to 300 people every day," Darr said.

WINGS has set up a COVID-19 relief fund. To help out with a financial donation, visit www.wingsprogram.com/donate/.

No empty promises

A deal is a deal.

That's the message a state appeals court delivered last week when it threw out the conviction and 17-year prison sentence of a Lake County man arrested on several drug offenses, even after he cooperated with police to avoid charges.

Jason B. Banks -

The unanimous ruling stems from the case of Jason B. Banks, 36, who was arrested in March 2017 on allegations he sold heroin to undercover police officers six times over the previous three months.

After his arrest, court documents say, Banks agreed to "work off" his charges by helping police infiltrate a drug organization. Banks upheld his end of the deal, documents state, by setting up an undercover drug buy with another suspected dealer 10 days later.

After that, though, word got out about Banks' cooperation and he could no longer arrange deals.

About a month later, Banks was arrested on six counts of delivering a controlled substance. He fought the charges at trial but was convicted in May 2018 and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

All of that violated Banks' agreement with police, the appellate court ruled last week. Although Banks' cooperation led to only one arrest -- fewer than police wanted -- appellate judges blamed that on police for arresting him barely a month into their deal.

"We determine that defendant's due process rights were violated when the police breached defendant's agreement ... and when the police prematurely charged and arrested defendant, thereby preventing him from completing his obligations," Judge Robert D. McLaren wrote in the 14-page decision.

"Where the government enters into an agreement with a prospective defendant and he acts to his detriment in reliance on the agreement, as a matter of fair conduct, the government is required to honor such an agreement."

The Lake County state's attorney's office now has about a month to appeal the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court. If it chooses not to, Banks will be released and his record expunged.

• Have a question, tip or comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.