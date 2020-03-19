Senior shoppers take advantage of special hours at Elgin Jewel

News that some stores were dedicating special hours for seniors brought the early birds out to Jewel-Osco on Larkin Avenue in Elgin Thursday.

"I'd been trying to come at off hours anyway," said Dave Thayer of Elgin. "But this makes it easier."

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Jewel-Osco said: "We are asking that on Tuesdays & Thursdays, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., you allow our senior shoppers to have priority shopping with fewer customers in the stores. We understand that this may not work for everyone but appreciate everyone's consideration."

Other stores have made similar declarations, including Target, Whole Foods Market and Dollar General Store.

Elgin Fresh Market spelled out its new policy in a Facebook post. "The recent extraordinary events have impacted our entire community. However, it has come to our attention that senior citizens and those with physical handicaps have found it especially difficult to access basic grocery and food services due to the long lines and crowded conditions."

The store's special hours will be between 8 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and will be "exclusively for the shopping needs of senior citizens that are 65 years of age and older, and those with physical handicaps. These special hours and restrictions will be in effect until further notice. Identification will be required as proof of age."

Ron Bass of Elgin said he was shopping during Jewel's special hours out of caution. "I'm just trying my best not to bring it in to the house," Bass said of the virus.