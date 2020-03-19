Pritzker announces three new coronavirus deaths -- 422 cases in Illinois now

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker provided more details about the state's ongoing fight against the coronavirus outbreak Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

Three more people have died in Illinois from coronavirus infections, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

A Will County man in his 50s, a Cook County woman in her 80s and a Florida woman visiting in Sangamon County downstate, Pritzker said.

The total number of confirmed cases in Illinois climbed Thursday to 422 infections in 22 counties.

That includes 178 cases in Cook County, 54 in DuPage County, 37 in Lake County, six in Kane County, six in McHenry County and nine in Will County.

There was no word if the number of infections rose at a Willowbrook nursing home that saw 46 residents and staff test positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DuPage County Health Department officials said they had no updates about the facility.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said despite the greater risk to older residents, there was no plan to test nursing home residents and staff who were not exhibiting symptoms.

Some of the new cases announced Thursday were nursing home residents, though not the fatalities, she said.

"The number of cases is rising exponentially," Ezike said. "And sadly, we do anticipate more deaths."

So far, Illinois has tested 3,151 people, according to state reports.

For his part, Pritzker addressed rumors that had been circulating about services closing, like highways, grocery stores and pharmacies.

"Those will never close," Pritzker said. "There is no need to hoard food, gas or medicine. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard."

Pritzker also warned parents that school closures could be extended beyond the end of the month as originally planned.

"We're obviously evaluating that everyday," he said. "but they should be planning for the possibility of an expansion of that date, but right now we're sticking with the March 31 date."

Businesses are also being given a two-month delay in paying sales taxes to the state and local jurisdictions, Pritzker announced. Late fees are also being waived, he said.

Small businesses are eligible for low interest loans of up to $2 million as well under a new program, the governor said.

Information about the loans and other coronavirus information is available at the state's website coronavirus.illinois.gov.