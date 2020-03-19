Elgin U-46 student has the COVID-19 virus, CEO says

An Elgin Area Unit District U-46 student has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, the district's CEO said Thursday.

Tony Sanders said in an emailed statement Thursday that the Cook County Health Department told U-46 officials a student who attends Independence Center for Early Learning in Bartlett has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Because of privacy laws, Sanders would say only that the student has been isolated for the past several days.

"I do ask you to keep the student and his family in your thoughts and prayers, and also to respect their privacy," Sanders wrote. "Notification has been sent to Independence staff and families tonight."

Sanders noted that Chicago Public Schools now will be closed through April 20, but U-46 is not making such a move yet. "We will await further guidance from the state," he said.

He said that "given the likelihood of further extensions," the district on Friday would share plans for "Phase 2" of its distance learning plan, "including how we will be providing Chromebooks to families without a personal tablet, laptop, desktop, or U-46 issued Chromebook in grades K-4."

He also said that after 12,589 bags of food totaling 37,767 meals were distributed Thursday, along with 12,589 snacks, U-46 will next distribute food on Monday, March 23.