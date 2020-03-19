Arlington Heights named fittest city

Arlington Heights on Wednesday was named the winner of the 2020 Fittest Cities Award in Illinois by Insurify, an insurance quotes comparison website.

Insurify analyzed communities in each state for the availability and accessibility of outdoor recreation areas, and for the proportion of community members working in jobs that promote health and fitness or that demand significant physical activity, officials said in an announcement.

The top cities were identified through a proprietary scoring algorithm, they added.

"This award honors one city in every state whose residents and institutions are dedicated to their own and others' well-being through health and fitness," said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify.