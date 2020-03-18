 

Possible COVID-19 exposure in Buffalo Grove tests negative

  • A person feared to have indirectly exposed Buffalo Grove village employees to COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus, village officials announced Wednesday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/18/2020 1:37 PM

An on-site vendor who was working in a village facility had contact with a friend's parent who displayed flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to Europe, according to the village. The parent was tested Monday, and the village learned of negative test result Wednesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Despite the result, the village continues to take all precautions necessary to assist in slowing or limiting the spread of COVID-19 to the community, officials said.

That includes an executive order and a local state of emergency proclamation issued Tuesday by Village President Beverly Sussman, which ensures the Village has the authority and ability to react immediately for the safety of the community. As part of that action, the village ordered all places of public assemblage -- movie theaters, health clubs and recreational facilities among them -- closed until further notice.

For additional updates, the village encourages residents and businesses to follow Buffalo Grove's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, NextDoor, and LinkedIn. Updates also will be posted on vbg.org.

