Pingree Grove police taking measures against COVID-19

The village of Pingree Grove declared a local state of emergency as the police department implements safety measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration allows local municipalities to assemble personnel and resources to expedite emergency planning and rapid response to COVID-19. The village board appointed Village Manager Dean Frieders as the village's emergency services and disaster agency coordinator.

Police will respond to high priority/emergency calls including violent crimes and motor vehicles crashes, but will respond via phone to nonemergencies, officials said.

Officers will drive to the residents' location and contact residents via cellphone to write a police report. Residents are asked not to go outside to discuss the matter with the officers, unless directed to do so.