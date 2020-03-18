Naperville Helps! supporting first responders with local meals
Updated 3/18/2020 2:00 PM
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Naperville Alliance have partnered to establish a way for people to support health professionals and first responders during the response to the new coronavirus.
Naperville Helps! is a donation site established through a GoFundMe page to collect donations that will be pooled to buy meals from local restaurants that will be delivered to employees at Edward-Elmhurst Health, the Naperville Fire Department and the Naperville Police Department. Meal deliveries are set to begin Monday.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/naperville-helps. Restaurants interested in participating can email chamber@naperville.net to sign up.
