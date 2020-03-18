Midway Airport: No Southwest flights, hundreds of cancellations

Flights are arriving and departing at reduced rates at Midway International Airport after air traffic control tower staff members tested positive for COVID-19. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Southwest Airlines has temporarily ceased operations at Midway International Airport as the air traffic control tower is scrubbed down after coronavirus, COVID-19, exposure.

The airport is still open, Chicago and local authorities said Wednesday, but "operations will be limited until further notice."

Authorities closed its air traffic control tower when several technicians tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for more information.

"We ceased operations at the Chicago Midway Airport due to the closure of an FAA ATC tower in the Chicago area, impacting all airlines who operate at the airport," said officials for Southwest, Midway's major carrier.

The disruption resulted in more than 50 Southwest flight cancellations Wednesday, and more than 25 Tuesday.

In all, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported 270 flight cancellations at the airport by Wednesday morning. That includes 141 departures and 129 arrivals, according to the agency's website.

The airport's Twitter account Tuesday night reported flight operations shifted to "one-in-one-out" and that the FAA had implemented a ground delay, which applied to any flight that had not left its point of origin.

"The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians," a Federal Aviation Administration official said.

Much of the air traffic in and out of Midway has been handed off to the Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility in Elgin.

TRACON controllers will manage flights until planes are within sight of Midway, then arriving pilots will announce their presence on the airport frequency. Outbound pilots will announce their presence before departing, then be picked up by TRACON staff.